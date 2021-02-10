A ranking of the Australian Women's Weekly birthday cakes from iconic to bloody impossible.

Forty years ago, The Australian Women's Weekly released the original Children's Birthday Cake Cookbook.

Since then, the iconic recipe book has become a staple in Australian households, ruining the lives of countless parents.

In fact, if you were born in Australia in the '80s or '90s, you'll probably remember some of the, erm, elaborate cakes.

From The Australian Women’s Weekly Children’s Birthday Cake Book (1980). “Imagine the look on their faces.” @70s_party pic.twitter.com/64aZikUF2p — Sarah Dempster (@Dempster2000) March 4, 2019

There was the rubber ducky with the crinkle cut chip beak, the ridiculously over-the-top choo-choo train, and the jelly-filled swimming pool cake. It was... a lot.

So, in honour of all the parents who spent hours constructing nightmarish animal cakes and that dreaded tip truck, here's our definitive ranking of the most ridiculous cakes from the Australian Women's Weekly Cake Book.

1. The Swimming Pool