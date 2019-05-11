Hamish Blake made a moving velociraptor cake for Sonny's 5th birthday, and wow.

Keeping with tradition, Hamish Blake has just made the best damn cake we have ever seen for his son, Sonny Blake’s fifth birthday.

We’ll be honest, reflecting on his previous efforts, we weren’t sure he could manage to outdo himself yet again.

In 2017, there was the Mack Truck complete with an edible hinge.

Last year it was a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime from the mouth.

But this time, the LEGO Masters host and comedian has truly outdone himself.

Not making things any easier, Sonny was quite prescriptive with his cake demands: It had to roar, it had to have a moving tail and it had to be able to open and shut its mouth.