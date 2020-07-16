A long-standing tradition in the Blake family household is that on their children's birthday, Hamish Blake will make them a cake of their choice.

Previously, their kids Rudy and Sonny have asked for things like a moving velociraptor, Ghostbuster's Slimer and even Aladdin. And each time, Hamish has bloody nailed it.

For the past week, Hamish and Zoe's daughter Rudy, who will be turning three, has been asking for her dad to make a unicorn that poops glitter. And boy, was Hamish excited.

But at the last minute Rudy decided she wanted an edible version of her beloved 'Sheepy' made instead.

So, last night Hamish stayed up until 3am and attempted to do just that.