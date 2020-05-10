Hamish Blake made an Aladdin cake for Sonny's 6th birthday and he's officially outdone himself.

Well folks, Hamish Blake has done it again.

Keeping up with tradition, everyone’s favourite comedian has put his unique cake creating and decorating skills to the test to make a cake for his son, Sonny Blake’s sixth birthday.

Looking back, Hamish has pulled off quite the masterpieces over the past four years.

Last year, he made a Velociraptor cake, complete with a thrashing dinosaur tail.

The year before that, it was a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime from the mouth.

And in 2017, there was the Mack Truck, complete with an edible hinge.