Hamish Blake made an Aladdin cake for Sonny's 6th birthday and he's officially outdone himself.

Well folks, Hamish Blake has done it again.

Keeping up with tradition, everyone’s favourite comedian has put his unique cake creating and decorating skills to the test to make a cake for his son, Sonny Blake’s sixth birthday.

Looking back, Hamish has pulled off quite the masterpieces over the past four years.

Last year, he made a Velociraptor cake, complete with a thrashing dinosaur tail.

Hamish Blake Cake 2019
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

The year before that, it was a six-layer 'Slimer cake' that spewed green icing slime from the mouth.

Hamish Blake birthday cake
Image via @hamishblakeshotz Instagram story.

And in 2017, there was the Mack Truck, complete with an edible hinge.

hamish blake truck cake
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

This year, for Sonny’s sixth birthday, Blake has outdone himself.

"It’s that time of year again where I pledge to my son I will make whatever birthday cake his heart desires using only determination and blind optimism! (And cake)," Hamish wrote on Instagram on Friday.

The requirements were simple-ish. 

Sonny requested a Cave Of Wonders cake from the Disney film Aladdin - featuring glowing eyes and a glowing mouth (of course).

"Sonny has asked this faithfully be recreated. I have a little idea brewing involving a very powerful torch I own for when I frequently go camping, so I’m getting pumped."

 

View this post on Instagram

 

???? Cake Time! ???? It’s that time of year again where I pledge to my son I will make whatever birthday cake his heart desires using only determination and blind optimism! (And cake). This year it’s a classic, the Cave Of Wonders from Aladdin, you know, the cave he goes into to get the lamp (you know). The mouth glows. The eyes glow. Sonny has asked this faithfully be recreated. I have a little idea brewing involving a very powerful torch I own for when I frequently go camping, so I’m getting pumped. I will be caking SAT NIGHT on my stories, feel free to swing by for the journey. It’s ok if you’re late though, last year I got sidetracked watching The Life Aquatic and kick off was delayed 2 hours. I’m gonna give it my best Sonny Boy!! #BlakeItTillYouCakeIt

A post shared by Hamish Blake (@hamishblakeshotz) on

Like of all his previous masterpieces, Hamish started off with a detailed sketch outlining the "general vibe" of the cake.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

And just like last year, the LEGO Masters host called on his elite LEGO making skills to design the internal structure of the cake. Hamish started off by using LEGO to build the cave inside the tiger's mouth, which he later wrapped in glad wrap and masking tape (you know, for hygiene purposes). The cave would also house the torch, to achieve the all-important 'glowing mouth'.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.
Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

With the clock ticking, Hamish's wife, Zoe Foster-Blake, made a guest appearance in the video to ask one very important question. "Could this be the toughest one yet?"

Only time would tell...

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

But after a pinch of improvisation and a sprinkle of mild panic, Hamish pulled through with the... dangly bit.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.
From there, the wins just kept on coming as Hamish began sculpting the tiger head.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

And after a quick stretch break at the five-hour mark, he was onto the next challenge. The icing.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.
With the cake smothered in thick purple icing and the facial details in place, everything was coming together. Unfortunately, Hamish then ran into a bit of a speed bump with the tiger's nose, which took him three attempts and a glass of tequila to complete.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

After that, our brave hero added a few finishing touches, including black fondant 'eyeliner' and banana lolly eyebrows - an ingenious idea that came from Sonny himself.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.
And with that, Hamish finally conquered the beast and completed his son's birthday cake.

Hamish Blake cake 2020
Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz.

Congratulations, Hamish Blake and Happy Birthday, Sonny! Now we patiently wait to see next year's masterpiece.

Would you attempt Hamish Blake's Cave of Wonders birthday cake? Let us know in the comments below. 

Feature Image: Instagram @hamishblakeshotz

