11 shocking snubs from the Golden Globes that prove none of us deserve to even own a TV.

The Golden Globes thrive on chaos and controversy. In 2023, after a few trying years, it seems to be trying to leave that behind. But it's... not.

Nominations for the January 7 ceremony have been released, and there are plenty of classic Globes 'wait, what?' moments.

Of course, there were also the very obvious inclusions. All the core Succession cast, minus Cousin Greg, received nominations, with Brian Cox, Kieran Culkin and Jeremy Strong set to battle it out in Best Performance by an Actor in a Television Series, Drama... while also needing to beat Pedro Pascal for The Last of Us. Bella Ramsey also received a nom for their role in that series, which will take on Succession as the two standouts for Best Television Series, Drama.

The usual players of Abbott Elementary, Ted Lasso, Only Murders in the Building, Barry and The Bear (which is so not a comedy, but anyway) were honoured in the comedy categories, alongside Prime Video's standout series Jury Duty.

And a moment for Meryl Streep, please. She's broken her own record as the most-nominated actor in Golden Globes history, receiving her 33rd nom for Only Murders.