Just every VERY pink look Margot Robbie's worn during the Barbie movie promotion.

The movie event of our lifetime is almost here, and we could not be more excited.

On June 24, the Barbie press tour officially began in style; a.k.a with A LOT of pink. The early looks already hint that this might be the most fun (and fashionable) movie promotion in YEARS.

Greta Gerwig's Barbie stars Margot Robbie and Ryan Gosling as Barbie and Ken, alongside an ensemble supporting cast that includes America Ferrera, Kate McKinnon, Issa Rae, Rhea Perlman, and Will Ferrell. It releases in cinemas on July 21.

Here are all the looks Margot Robbie has worn while in full Barbie mode:

Image: Instagram/@barbiethemovie.