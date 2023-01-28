Barry Keoghan lived in 13 foster homes as a child. He's now nominated for an Oscar.

From rags to riches, Barry Keoghan is who everyone is talking about this award season.
The Irish actor recently scored his first Oscar nomination for Best Supporting Actor alongside Colin Farrell in Banshees of Inisherin - which is currently playing in cinemas across Australia.
You might not recognise Keoghan as a household name just yet but it’s only a matter of time.
He's starred in several films including The Killing of a Sacred Deer, Dunkirk, The Green Knight and if you’re a superhero buff, you may recognise him from The Batman or Eternals.
But while Keoghan's career is soaring in 2023, his story reads like a fairytale; and all fairytales start in tragedy.
Before you go on, watch the trailer for Banshees of Inisherin. Post continues below.