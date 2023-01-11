The Golden Globes were a mix of celebrity excess and troubling behind-the-scenes stories.

It's an odd sensation to feel morally conflicted while watching swarms of celebrities traipse down a red carpet wearing gowns that don't allow them to sit. Yet here we are with the 2023 Golden Globes.
Awards shows (and the entertainment industry in general) have never been a problem-free child and red carpets, in particular, have never been great at hiding this.
And yet, in past years it's been easier for viewers to push some of these feelings aside.
All thanks to the opulent gowns, the scandalous and emotional acceptance speeches, and a level of celebrity intermingling that the masses found intoxicating to watch.
Watch Michelle Yeoh's Golden Globes speech right here. Post continues after video.
Prior to social media, if you had an inexplicable urge to know what your favourite actress had tucked away in her clutch or to spy some elusive stars embracing in a suspicious manner, a red carpet was your only gateway.