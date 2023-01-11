The Golden Globes were a mix of celebrity excess and troubling behind-the-scenes stories.

There was the fact that women were still predominantly shut out of the major categories. With only one woman nominated in the Best Screenplay category, and none of the Best Picture nominees for drama and comedy directed by women.

And the fact that some stars still refused to attend. Namely, Brendan Fraser who despite being nominated for Best Actor in a Drama for his role in The Whale declined to attend.

Brendan had previously alleged in an interview with GQ that he was sexually assaulted by Philip Berk, the former head of the Hollywood Foreign Press Association. When asked if he would reconsider attending the Globes he replied: “No, I will not participate. It’s because of the history that I have with them. And my mother didn’t raise a hypocrite. You can call me a lot of things, but not that.”

It also felt very telling that the first trailer for Pamela Anderson's upcoming documentary was released on the same day as the Globes took place, with the awards giving multiple nominations to Pam and Tommy – the series that left her feeling hurt and exploited.





All of these examples highlight bigger issues within society and the entertainment industry, not necessarily a reason why celebrities shouldn't be celebrating their wins at this particular event.

Yet it still allowed an uncomfortable air to follow the stars from the red carpet to the ballroom. Was one year off really enough to fix the systemic issues behind the awards? Issues that ran so deep they caused the industry as a whole to boycott the entire ceremony?

Then the Golden Globes host, award-winning comedian Jerrod Carmichael, launched into his opening monologue and the issues that appeared swept under the rug were launched into the spotlight.

“I’ll tell you why I’m here. I’m here ’cause I’m Black,” he began.

“I’ll catch everyone in the room up. The Golden Globe Awards did not air last year. I won’t say they were a racist organisation, but they didn’t have a single Black member until George Floyd died, so do with that information what you will.