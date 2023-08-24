Priscilla Presley is 'nervous' for people to see her Elvis movie. It all traces back to two scenes.





The life and love-life of Priscilla Presley is set to be chronicled in Sofia Coppola's first film in three years, Priscilla.

The hotly-anticipated movie will premiere at the 80th Venice International Film Festival on September 4, 2023. Unlike Baz Luhrmann's 2022 biopic Elvis, Coppola's take will focus on a teenage Priscilla Beaulieu.

“I heard Baz was making a movie about Elvis,” Coppola said in an interview with The Hollywood Reporter. “I was like, ‘That’s OK. That’s even better, in a way, that people are looking at his story.’ He’s so much in the culture always, but even more so now. It’s interesting, then, to look at Priscilla’s perspective.”

A24's Priscilla will be markedly different to the Disney-fied version of Elvis which Luhrmann sold to fans.

Starring Cailee Spaeny as Priscilla and Australia's Jacob Elordi as Elvis, the movie begins as Priscilla meets Elvis Presley at the height of his superstardom.

At the time, Priscilla was 14 and Elvis was 24, and they first met a party in West Germany in September 1959. The chance encounter came after Elvis had been drafted into the U.S. Army in 1958 as an attempt to rehabilitate his public image.

Elvis and Priscilla got married in 1967 when she was 21 years old. Elvis died in 1977 and Priscilla and Elvis’ only child, Lisa Marie, died suddenly at age 54 in January 2023.

Elvis Presley with bride, the former Priscilla Beaulieu. Image: Getty.