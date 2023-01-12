'Pretty much started a riot.' All the Golden Globes after party gossip in one place.

The Golden Globes are renowned for their mess.

It's an awards show where the free alcohol flows throughout the entire ceremony, which is exactly why watching host Jerrod Carmichael try to hush an increasingly rowdy crowd of very famous people during this year's ceremony gave off major 'drunk guests at a wedding' vibes.

And what happens after all the formalities at a wedding? Everyone hits the dancefloor, of course.

The Globes are the same. After the (very long) ceremony of deserved winners and heartwarming speeches, the stars all got down at a number of glitzy after parties.

Here's everything that we know went down.

Mike White had the greatest night of his life.

Mike White was drunk on stage when accepting The White Lotus' award, so these party pics... just make sense.

Image: Getty.