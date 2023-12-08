What happens in the Saltburn bathtub scene?

Warning: This post contains spoilers.

The shocking bathtub scene in Saltburn has become the movie's biggest talking point.

For a film dominated by shocking scenes, this is no easy feat. The scene is so controversial that some audience members left the cinema as it unfolded. And Saltburn viewers are sharing TikToks of their disturbed expressions as they exit the cinema to the sound of Sophie Ellis-Bextor's 'Murder on the Dancefloor' (if you know, you know).

So what is this movie causing so much fuss? Saltburn is a twisted psychological thriller directed by Emerald Fennell, and starring Barry Keoghan, Jacob Elordi, Carey Mulligan, and Rosamund Pike.

Watch the trailer for Saltburn. Post continues after video.



Video via LuckyChap Entertainment.

What is Saltburn about?

Beginning at Oxford University in the mid-'00s, scholarship student Oliver (Keoghan) develops an obsession with the charismatic, exceedingly wealthy and aristocratic Felix (Elordi). Oliver weaves his way into Felix's inner social circle and is invited to spend his summer break with Felix's eccentric family at their estate, a castle titled Saltburn.

It's here that Oliver's obsession with Felix intensifies and that brings us to the scene that has simultaneously horrified and delighted the internet — depending on who you ask.