'Three takes in, I was crying.' The story behind *that* incredible Barbie monologue.

The Barbie movie is full of memorable moments.

Some of them are just outrageous, like the many 'beach you off' jokes. Some of them are a multitude of Kens, performing a song about being Ken. Some of them are SUBLIME.

But the biggest moment comes at its most earnest, when America Ferrera's character Gloria — a Mattel employee in the real world who is the catalyst for Barbie's existential crisis — delivers a monologue about the difficulties of being a woman.

Spoilers ahead, FYI!

In the film, Stereotypical Barbie (Margot Robbie) is feeling despondent about the Ken's changes the Barbie Land and embracing of patriarchy, which leads her to crippling self-doubt (been there!).

"I'm not smart enough to be interesting. I can't do brain surgery. I've never flown a plane. I'm not president. No one on the Supreme Court is me. I'm not good enough for anything," she says.

It is here that America Ferrera's Gloria delivers a rousing monologue about how it is impossible it is to be a woman in the way society wants us to be a woman, because society is inherently set up for us to fail.

During the promotion of the film, director Greta Gerwig explained why the movie's big moment was given to Gloria, rather than its namesake.

"America's [Gloria is] a human, America's us," Gerwig told the Los Angeles Times. "America has lived in the world as a person and can kind of articulate all this. Barbie just got flat feet yesterday.

"When I was working with America in rehearsal she shared with me, from years earlier, something she'd written in a notebook, which was astonishingly similar to what the speech was. And it was like that thing in The Shining: 'It was always you.' We'd been, each in our way, coming to this moment. When she gave that speech, it was coming from such an unadorned true place inside of her."