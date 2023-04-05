'I interviewed Nicholas Braun about leaving Succession behind, and wow I fancy him a lot now.'

The first unavoidable fact about Nicholas Braun is that he is ridiculously, comically tall.

I'm sitting about half a metre away from the man most recognisable to the world as Cousin Greg from HBO's earthy-shatteringly successful show, Succession and he's kind of towering over me. Standing (well, sitting right now) at about two metres, in another universe, Braun could be described as imposing if it weren't for the fact that he's an incredibly polite and generous interviewee.

Meanwhile, I'm perched on the edge of my armchair and leaning in awkwardly with my iPhone to try and catch the audio and, unfortunately, I have just asked him an incredibly stupid question.

The question was in reference to the breakout meme that transpired from the first episode of Succession's fourth – and final – season: "the disgusting brothers". It's a nickname that has appeared somewhere between seasons three and four without much context between the series' beloved losers Tom (Matthew McFadyen) and Greg (Braun).

I've asked Braun if he subscribes to or even really understands the philosophy of the 'disgusting brothers' and the actor is now tipping his head back and pausing to reflect in the way that lets me know very quickly he has not thought about this at all.

"I think it's good for those guys to get a little disgusting but I don't even know how disgusting they get," he manages finally. "The fact that Greg 'rummages to fruition' isn't the most disgusting thing – it's just kind of pathetic or something. They're more like the 'pathetic brothers'."

Watch the Succession Season 4 trailer right here. Post continues after video.



Video via HBO.

It seems like Braun may have developed a healthy amount of disdain for cousin Greg after nearly five years of inhabiting this character, which is lucky because he can set him aside soon enough.

The confirmation that the fourth season will be Succession's last came earlier this year in a New Yorker interview with the show's creator, Jesse Armstrong and now, two episodes in, the season is ramping up with the promise that the show will end with a bang. What exactly that bang will be is obviously a close-guarded secret for the moment. In fact, everything about the show's ending has been incredibly close-guarded, including from the cast.

Sarah Snook, who plays Shiv Roy – possibly the show's most benevolent narcissist – claimed that she wasn't aware the show was ending until she sat down for the final table read.