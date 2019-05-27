The 7 things we learned after watching new documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

When Game of Thrones wrapped up last week, it’s safe to say fans were left with a lot of unanswered questions.

From questions about where the heck the Dothraki went after Daenerys Targaryen was killed or why Jon Snow was sent to the Night’s Watch, some of these questions may never be answered.

But thankfully, Game of Thrones isn’t over just yet.

Watch the trailer for new documentary Game of Thrones: The Last Watch below. Post continues after video.

Today, HBO released a two-hour documentary, detailing the experiences of the cast and crew as they filmed the intense eighth and final season.

And while it didn’t quite fill in all the blanks when it came to unanswered questions about the final season, it definitely showcased the sheer magnitude of the planning and manpower that went into the show’s final episodes.

Here are the seven things we learned from watching Game of Thrones: The Last Watch.

1. The Night King choreographed Cleganebowl.

Vladimir Furdik didn’t just play the Night King on Game of Thrones –he was also behind a number of stunts on the show.

Although the Slovakian actor only appeared in one episode this season, the actor also served as a stuntman, stunt double and fight choreographer.

As seen in The Last Watch, the Night King even choreographed Cleganebowl.

2. The production office had a themed Christmas tree.

The documentary also offered insight into the Game of Thrones production office.

In one scene, fans spotted a hilarious Game of Thrones-themed Christmas tree featuring Jon Snow making a snow angel, ‘Sansa Claus’ and Cersei Lannister on her walk of shame.

Amazing.