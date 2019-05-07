Your timely reminder of who exactly is left on Arya Stark's kill list on Game of Thrones.

Warning: This post contains A LOT of spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

There’s no denying it – Arya Stark is by far one of the most powerful characters on Game of Thrones.

From the very beginning, the youngest Stark sister has proven herself to be incredibly important to the world of Westeros – and even the saviour of humanity itself.

In last week’s episode, Arya’s intense training all came to fruition when she single-handedly took down the Night King and the entire army of the undead. Yep, it was… badass.

But we have questions.

Clare Stephens and Holly Wainwright debrief on the latest episode of Game of Thrones on the Mamamia Recaps podcast. Post continues after audio…

With just two episodes to go of Game of Thrones, will Arya Stark get a chance to complete her kill list?

If you cast your mind back to earlier seasons of Game of Thrones, you may remember Arya’s infamous “kill list”.

It was like a lullaby… about murder. And it just kept growing and growing.

Now, with the end of Game of Thrones near, we decided to take a look at exactly who is left on Arya Stark’s kill list. (Because let’s be honest, this show can be seriously hard to keep up with).

Who is left on Arya Stark’s kill list?

During last night’s episode of Game of Thrones, we saw the survivors of the Battle of Winterfell celebrating their success with a feast and drinking games.

But while everyone was celebrating the North’s victory, Arya was outside training her archery skills.

You see, Arya Stark might have killed the Night King, but she still has some unfinished business in King’s Landing.

Later on in the episode, we saw The Hound and Arya setting off on horseback down south to King’s Landing.