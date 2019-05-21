7 clues we missed that the new ruler of Westeros knew they’d win Game of Thrones all along.

SPOILER WARNING: Hey, if you’re here, we’re assuming you’re up-to-date with Game of Thrones because this post will contain some big ol’ Tormund-sized spoilers for the Game of Thrones finale. If you’re not caught up, come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.
Hearts feel that little bit heavier today as the realisation sets in that Game of Thrones is officially over. That’s all, folks.
In an ending that shocked, well, a large chunk of the internet, Bran Stark took the coveted position of King of the Six Kingdoms (whittled down from Seven after his sister Sansa decided that The North would rule themselves as a separate Republic).
While reactions to the Game of Thrones finale have been very divided, there’s one thing for certain: some of the clues were there all along.
We were just tricked to believe a different narrative, swept away by a billion fan theories and blindsided by red herrings in the show – particularly the over-emphasis placed on the Night King’s significance, Jon being Aegon Targaryen etc.
Bran was such an interesting character this season (or the polar opposite, depending on your prerogative), because he was just so… odd. Being the Three-Eyed Raven turned him into a bit of an all-knowing, all-seeing weirdo.
And by all-knowing, all-seeing weirdo, we mean he has the ability to warge into animals – and even people – to see the past, the present and even glimpses into the future. But we haven’t seen many of his visions of late. During season eight, he basically just creeped people out by staring at them and coming out with zinger one-liners.
We’d started to view him completely as the Three-Eyed Raven and made our peace with the fact Brandon Stark was gone. Until Tyrion proclaimed him ‘Brandon the Broken’ and hey presto, Bran was back, albeit royalty and still a bit creepy.
Of course, with Bran’s special abilities, some are questioning whether he already knew that he’d take the top job.
There was also some pretty clever foreshadowing that we’ll be the first to admit we didn’t notice.
Here are all the clues that Bran would be King all along.
The deserter scene in Game of Thrones, episode one.
The very fact Game of Thrones opened on Bran should’ve been a dead giveaway he’s the main protagonist to watch. But, it’s the scene in episode one where he is forced to witness his father execute a Night’s Watch deserter that’s got everyone calling: “Foreshadowing!” It was already a memorable scene as Ned Stark’s lesson, “The man who passes the sentence should swing the sword” is a recurring theme throughout the whole show.
Top Comments
Me too..........................and I have to say that I like how the series ended.
It had a philosophical feel that suits me and my view of things.
It's worth considering that most of the surviving Stark children prevailed and that each of them are worthy of a spin-off of their own but - it would have to be every bit as huge & sumptuous as the series we all just watched.
Another thing - the ethical message here is that none of the characters who fancied themselves as "Ruler of the 7 Kingdoms" or who really craved it - won anything.
The more desperate they were - the more they failed.
The ones who said "I don't want it" ie, Bran, Jon & Tyrion were the most worthy.
Also, Jon's "banishment" to the North was actually his reward as he loved the North & it's weather, his Dire Wolf and his great friend Tormund and a fellow Wildling to his killed wife Ygritte.
It's all good.
I had seen several predictions that Bran would take the throne, but I couldn’t quite see how that would work. In the end, I think it worked out pretty well