Just 9 details you might've missed in Game of Thrones' The Last of the Starks.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 4. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief. Ready? OK, let’s go…

We were very interested where Game of Thrones episode 4 would take us following the carnage that was the Battle of Winterfell, but, as usual, it came through for us in a big way.

We had everything from marriage proposals, to virginity-losing, to the worst beheading since Ned Stark. Brutal.

As we’ve become accustomed to, we also had a slew of callbacks, theories coming to life and characters foreshadowing future events in seemingly innocuous ways.

Here are the details you might’ve missed in Game of Thrones episode 4: The Last of the Starks.

1. A nod to the Night’s Watch.

Jon’s sombre but powerful speech at the beginning of the episode had us seriously applauding his public speaking skills. Someone sort that man a Ted Talk already.

On closer inspection, the lines he used in his speech were slightly regurgitated from the Night’s Watch. “They were the shields that guarded the realms of men, and we shall never see their like again”.

‘Guarding the realms of men’ is part of the Night’s Watch oath and ‘we shall never see their like again’ was used in a speech of mourning in season 4. Nice nod to his old crow buddies.

2. A rogue coffee cup.

Because defeating the army of the dead is tiring, dammit. This was the best blooper ever. In a statement after the episode went to air, HBO confirmed the cup spotted in the feast scene was indeed a mistake.