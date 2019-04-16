Just 6 details you didn't notice in the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for the Game of Thrones season 8 premiere.

It’s been a day since episode 1 of season 8 of Game of Thrones premiered, and I think we can all agree that Bran is still sitting in Winterfell’s courtyard and someone needs to… move him.

He keeps staring at everyone and making confusing comments about being ‘almost’ a man and no one knows whether he’s a raven or a Night King and it’s all very unsettling.

While Bran was sitting ominously, however, lots of other things happened. And because we were excited and yelling and eating our snacks, it's likely we missed important details.

So I've gone deep on the tiny moments you definitely didn't see, that are super significant because obviously.

The very familiar arrival at Winterfell

When Daenerys, Jon Snow, the Unsullied/Dothraki armies and a few hangers-on like Tyrion and Varys arrive at Winterfell, there's a sense of déjà vu. The scene very intentionally mirrors the pilot episode of Game of Thrones which aired EIGHT YEARS AGO (kill me).

Just as Arya ran around trying to get a view in the very first episode, a young boy climbs a tree to watch as Daenerys (bearing a striking resemblance to Cersei), and Jon Snow (in a similar vein to Robert Baratheon) arrive in Winterfell.

Sansa Stark, looking very similar to her mother Catelyn Stark, addresses Daenerys with the words: "Winterfell is yours, Your Grace," the same words Ned Stark said to Robert Baratheon.

Of course, these families coming together can only mean one thing: everyone's gon' die.

A subtle reference to Ed Sheeran