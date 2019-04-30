Just 8 details you might’ve missed in Game of Thrones' Battle of Winterfell.

Warning: This post contains spoilers for Game of Thrones season 8 episode 3. If you’re not caught up on the latest episode, bookmark us and come back once you’re ready to properly debrief.

Hi, hello. Have your nerves recovered from episode three of Game of Thrones season 8 yet? OK. Good. Because there is a LOT to unpack from the 82-minute long Battle of Winterfell and lots of details you may have missed. Especially if you had to keep ‘going to the bathroom’ because you were so stressed out (just me?!). There is also a very real chance you missed some stuff because you literally couldn’t see what was going on. Thanks for turning up, Melisandre.

‘The Long Night’ was so bloody intense from the moment the Dothraki (RIP) lights went out on the battlefield to little Lyanna Mormont’s valiant final act, and if your heart wasn’t in your mouth when all your favourites in the crypts looked like they were all but doomed, then you have nerves of Valyrian steel.

Speaking of which, the episode culminated in everyone’s favourite assassin Arya Stark leaping out of nowhere and pulling some sick moves on the Night King, killing him with a Valyrian steel dagger, therefore killing the rest of the Wights and White Walkers, and saving the whole damn day.

Game of Thrones is undoubtedly one of the cleverest shows of all time in the way of symbolism, theories coming to life, callbacks and characters foreshadowing future events in seemingly innocuous ways. There were clues Arya would kill the Night King way back when we were all simply getting our heads around how many players were even in the game of thrones.

Here are some of the details you may have missed from the Battle of Winterfell.

Arya gives Sansa the exact same advice Jon Snow gave her in season one.

As callbacks go, this is a pretty obvious one, but we were stoked nonetheless to hear Arya utter the exact same advice to Sansa that Jon Snow gave her in season one, episode two.

Sansa says she doesn’t know what to do with the dragonglass dagger Arya has given her and Arya tells her: “Stick ‘em with the pointy end.”

Jon told Arya the same thing when he gave her Needle before he left Winterfell.