Mums are in a fierce debate about daycare. The response from dads? Crickets.

And it's because our patriarchal society is set up to see women fail. From the moment we are born we are told this lie that we aren't "enough". Not thin enough. Not pretty enough. Not good enough at sport. Not smart enough for certain jobs. When you become a mother, this pressure is magnified. And it feels like every choice you make for your child is scrutinised, as you also question yourself: am I a good enough mother? It's rare for a man to wonder if he's a good enough father.

Fathering is celebrated and respected. When my partner takes our daughter to the playground, I receive messages from other mums about how "lucky" I am that he's so "hands-on". Such adulation for mothers is absent.

Unpaid mothering is a massive $345 billion sector, arguably Australia's largest industry. And yet mothers are highly undervalued by society, the government, even other parents. I've lost count of the number of times I've felt judged as a mother (yes, I used the controversial expression). I'm in the privileged position that I'm a freelancer which allows me to work around naps and activities. I can take on as much or as little as I like. This means I am with my kids majority of the time. I've encountered the notion I'm "just a mum" countless times with it suggesting I'm "not working". And yet when I took my then four-month-old son to a work conference, I was told by another woman there that I should be at home "cherishing every moment".

And if you step outside society's predefined mothering box and dare to work full time, then you hear even worse: "You're letting someone else raise your kids."

One of my friends chooses to have a nanny for her three children rather than use childcare and she's even been shamed for that, with school mums questioning "Who was that strange woman who dropped your six-year-old to a birthday party?" It almost feels like there is no point in trying because we will never win.