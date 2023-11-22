'If you have mother's guilt, that might just be on you. Let me explain.'





I don’t have mother’s guilt.

A long time ago I decided to not let anyone else’s opinions or judgement get me down about my parenting.

If something I’m doing makes me feel bad these days it’s usually because it is bad and I should stop doing it.

It’s not guilt, it’s called having values and being guided by them.

Watch: Be A Good Mum. Story continues below.



Video via Mamamia

This is what helped me stop smacking my kids - I felt bad about it afterwards because I don’t believe in physical punishment.

No one made me feel that way except myself.

Reading articles about smacking triggered me because of my own actions, not because the research is incorrect and unfair.

Having values becomes uncomfortable when we repeatedly do things that go against our values.

Rather than blaming external factors for the internal discomfort we feel – it’s worth considering why we actually feel bad about things.

Negative comments have no sting if they truly have no basis. Research isn’t a personal attack, it’s a scientific exercise to test a hypothesis.

It’s only if the comments or research articles hit a sore point, if deep down we know there is something wrong with our actions or a seed of truth, that they are really upsetting.