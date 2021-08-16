"I let my kids drink coffee": 40 mums share their unpopular parenting opinions.

From the moment you become a parent, you have to make decisions that suit you, your family and your child best.

But sometimes those choices might be deemed a little... controversial, so you keep them to yourself.

From screen time to swearing to how often the kids get a wash, we asked the Mamamia community to share their most "unpopular" parenting opinions. Here's what they had to say.

But first, here are all the things you never say in 2021. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

1. "I have never washed any of my kids' hair. They are nine, seven and two. It gets wet from the shower. No stink or anything."

2. "No mobile phone until they can pay for it themselves."

3. "I don’t speak for my daughter. If we’re out and she wants something, she has to ask for it herself. At restaurants, shops, everywhere. She has her own voice, she must use it."

4. "We allow plenty of poo, fart, etc jokes. They know it has a time and place."

5. "You don't all get a prize just for showing up! There are winners and losers in life and the lessons for that start with pass the parcel."

6. "'You’re not that (f**king) special.' They know that they are the centre of my universe but when they step out the front door, they are equal to all their peers. The only thing that separates them from anyone is their passion, tenacity and a little bit of luck sometimes. You have to work to earn anything worth having and maintaining. Taking nothing and no one for granted."

7. "I don’t make them do homework."

8. "I let my kids drink coffee. And tea. My kids are eight, 10 and 10, and all have a mobile phone. Most disagree but that's my opinion, they can have them. Also, they don't have any time limits on screen time."