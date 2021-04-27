"She's a mini version of me": 7 dads on what they've learnt about raising daughters.

But there was one major difference in my response to the movie vs my children. It’s the fact that I cried three times. And not from laughing.

Let me explain.

The movie follows an American family that winds up having to save Earth from a robot uprising while on a road trip across the United States. I promise that’s not the emotional bit.

The creative teenager daughter, Katie, is off to college at the end of the road trip and she has, well, a complicated relationship with her father to say the least.

In fact, it’s evident from the very beginning of the film that the issues are deep and long-standing. Linda, the wildly positive mother, states that they haven’t been able to get a good family photo in years “because you two are always arguing."

At its core, it’s a father-daughter film that tracks the pair’s relationship as it falls apart and gets put back together just in time to save the bloody world.

But why the waterworks and the need for tissues? Well, I’m a father. A proudly emotional one at that. And I’m raising a daughter through a time in history where society's treatment of women – young girls in particular – is under a well-deserved and long-overdue microscope.

I wasn’t just watching the movie. I was WATCHING the movie.

Any father who has a daughter knows that the bond is a unique one. Long before my daughter was even born, I had endless “a daughter will change you” comments thrown my way. And when it finally happened, I totally understood what they meant.

A daughter challenges you, forcing you to see the world through a new gender lens. With a boy, you’re certain you understand what they will experience in life. A “mini me” mentality takes over.

But when a girl comes along, you’re forced to chuck those preconceptions out the damn window and revaluate – with no exaggeration – your entire life experience through the lens of the female position. In some cases (and I’m quoting directly from my diary now), you understand just how blind you’ve been all along to the inequality in the world.