Does it still take a village to raise a child? We asked 20 mums.

Has anyone else noticed that in 2023 when you ask a mum how she is, "busy" seems to have been replaced with 'drowning' or 'exhausted'?

With mums more overwhelmed than ever, I wondered if the idea that 'it takes a village to raise a child' was still valued in 2023. Or did we lose our villages during COVID and are now trying to do everything ourselves?

I reached out to some overstretched mums to ask them if the 'village' was alive or dead and buried. Yes, the irony of adding to the 'to-do' list of busy mums didn’t escape me.

Watch: Parenting 101. Post continues after video.



Video via Mamamia.

Here’s what they told me.

It takes 'work' to find and maintain a village.

"With family in the UK, we never get a break and end up stressed, exhausted, and shouting all the time. I had to join a mums' group after my second child was born to meet local mums." – Sarah.

"Living where you didn’t grow up makes it hard to break into a village. It’s hard to find people to connect with. Finding people whose company you enjoy and want to spend time with is even harder!" – Marie.

"I’m envious of people having siblings and parents close by. They don’t need to try; they have their tribe already." – Amy.

"Post-COVID, everyone is so busy. Mums have taken advantage of flexibility at work, taking on even more than before. It’s more challenging to support other mums, even when we know the kids benefit so much." – Anita.