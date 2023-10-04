'I was raised by a single mum. This week someone suggested I was worse off for it.'

This week I had a conversation with someone.

It was about the topic of parenting generally, and we were sharing perspectives on how to raise decent human beings.

Then she offered her opinion. And it immediately cut me deep.

She suggested that the biggest thing society needs right now is two-parent families.

She did acknowledge it was "a pretty controversial" thing to say. But in the same breath, she went on to say that kids do better when families are "intact", "strong" and not "broken". That these kids from two-parent households do better when it comes to pro-social behaviour, having empathy, making safer and healthier choices.

She also said these kids are better at intimacy later in life, are better off academically, and are less likely to make risky decisions around drug and alcohol abuse.

As I sat and listened in silence and kind of in shock, I felt full of anger. It was personal for me.

Watch: Gretel Killeen on parenting. Post continues below.



Video via The Project.

For context, I hadn't always grown up in a single-parent household.

As a young child, I was in the typical nuclear family set up – myself, mum and dad. From my perspective, things looked good, idyllic even.

That was far from the truth, though, with neither of my parents happy at all in their marriage.

My parents split when I was 11, and it completely rocked my world. It particularly affected my mum.