'A dad says it takes 2.5 hours a day to be a stay-at-home parent. He couldn't be more wrong.'

This week, via Reddit, we were introduced to a dad who thinks being the stay-at-home parent is easy work and can't understand why many mothers find it so hard.

This dad's comments suggest that all-day efforts of stay-at-home mums are somehow a result of their own inefficiency and inferiority. Or that those efforts are simply unnecessary or OTT. It's a concerning display of ignorance and misogyny but since he's asking – let us explore for a moment why parenting young children takes longer than 2.5 hours a day.

My day begins at... oh wait, my 21-month-old toddler latches onto my nipple throughout the night so there is no clear beginning or end to my day. I imagine this is a concept someone without breasts would struggle to comprehend. Even when a parent bottle feeds, it's a relentless and time-consuming task that doesn't seem to have been factored into these calculations. Older children require a night shift now and then due to sickness but presumably he also sleeps through this.

So my 'daytime day' begins at roughly 7am after a night of broken sleep. It takes two hours to get two kids on the school bus and have the preschooler and the toddler ready for their day with me. If nobody has emotions that morning I am also able to somehow sling dishes in the dishwasher and pile dirty laundry in the washing machine. But inevitably kids and toddlers do have emotions, and big ones. Emotions are time-consuming but I feel it is my job as a parent to help them ride it out rather than ignoring their feelings.

