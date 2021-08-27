"A COVID-19 conspiracy theorist sent me links to all of his 'sources.' So I looked into them."

When you step back even further, it gets even trickier. Because there have been some Australians who have died from vaccine complications, the youngest of whom was 34. However, many more people have died from COVID, and the risk of the virus far outweighs the risk of the vaccine. But once again, conspiracy theories have a truth to cling to that they build their narrative around.

Their claims against the government are the hardest to unfurl. Because there's a lot our government has subjectively done wrong. They do have questionable policies in place when it comes to sexual harassment in the workplace. They aren't doing enough for climate change despite warnings from experts and they have stuffed up some of the settings when it comes to lockdowns and restrictions as they try to balance medical advice with economic ramifications.

However. You can hold the government to account and prove them wrong on certain topics and measures, and believe in other measures being put in place by the same group of people. The reason most of us are following the rules when it comes to lockdowns and restrictions and vaccines is not because of Scott Morrison or our local politician. It's because we're listening to the scientists and epidemiologists and doctors who are advising said politicians.

Their 'sources' look legit at first glance.

One source I was sent touted itself as a 'monthly magazine on health and medicine' and it looked like an actual news website. It's got the right branding, it's got a flashing ad at the top which makes it looks like it has been commercialised, (the ad is for the website itself, however), and the landing page has all the right headings and add-ons.

The headlines of the articles are along the vein of, 'viruses aren't the cause of any disease' and 'why the magnetism in vaccines is real.' Once again, that's a headline that's constructed to read like any normal news headline. At Mamamia, we've written articles like 'Is Delta dangerous for children? Here's what we know.' It's that same inquisitive title that promises to explain something to you.

But once you click into these articles they say things like "it's not a hoax, but something that is real and verified. Officially it has no explanation, so vaccinologists and so called 'verifiers' have chosen to deny the fact itself."

They are telling their reader something is fake or a 'hoax' but they don't have an explanation or proof as to why.

Another website I clicked on which warned me that "it was never about my health" was full of long videos featuring a man telling me that I should "question everything" in this "inverted reality." When I tried to search for the qualifications of the sole man behind the website, I could only find his first name. He did link me to plenty more 'sources' however that claimed to provide a "comprehensive investigation into the alleged COVID-19 pandemic."