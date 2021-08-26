It was mid-July when 22-year-old Chloe Szep announced she couldn't keep her mouth shut any longer.

With a particular interest in health, Szep has moved increasingly into the wellness space. In April of this year, the Gold Coast based influencer launched WellWeb, a digital world of 'wellness', including yoga, mindfulness, and nutrition advice.

While Szep has no formal qualifications, she does have, at the time of publication, 656,000 followers on Instagram.

That's where she decided to air her concerns.

Video via Mamamia.

For the majority of her followers, they knew what was coming.

They'd followed the breadcrumbs of 'freedom' and 'knowing what is right for you and what isn't'. They'd watched the YouTube video where Szep had said they were "looking into" whether or not they should vaccinate their son "ourselves" and in the meantime, they're building up his immunity. They'd heard the message that natural is always better, fear is a weapon and it's time to "awaken".

The breadcrumbs led to the following statement.

"You know what I've kept my mouth shut and I could easily keep it shut. The lockdowns haven't affected me physically, financially or mentally, so there is no personal agenda here, apart from the fact that I do not support what is going on.

"The solution is officially worse than the problem. And to the individuals personally suffering through this bulls**t and have for the last year, my heart goes out to you. My entire news feed is filled with family, friends, small businesses all suffering right now from the solution. But what my news feed isn't full of, is people with the problem..."

She tagged her partner, 25-year-old Mitch Orval, the son of former Collingwood football star, Mark Orval. Both failed to see the irony that the reason their news feeds aren't full of people "with the problem" (I presume, dying of COVID-19) is because lockdowns work.