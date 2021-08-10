A critical report on climate change has been released. Here are 6 things you need to know.

It's the 4,000-page document that UN Secretary-General António Guterres has described as nothing less than "a code red for humanity".

Compiled by 234 leading scientists from 66 countries, the latest IPCC climate report was released this week, offering a damning review of the world's current efforts to tackle global warming.

Here's what you need to know.

What is the IPCC?

The Intergovernmental Panel on Climate Change (IPCC) is the peak climate science body of the United Nations and the World Meteorological Organisation.

The IPCC was formed in 1988 to "provide regular scientific assessments on climate change, its implications and potential future risks".

It has now released six reports into the state of the climate and the extent to which it's being impacted by human activity.

The latest report, released this week and approved by 195 IPCC member nations, paints the bleakest picture yet.

What did the latest IPCC report find?

Remember the Paris Agreement? That was a legally binding commitment made in 2015 by 196 nations to prevent Earth from warming more than two degrees Celsius from pre-industrial levels by 2050. And that was the outside target. The preferable limit agreed upon to limit the life-altering effects of global warming was 1.5 degrees.

Well, the IPCC report has concluded that, under the current emissions policies in place around the world, both those targets are now "beyond reach".

OK, break it down. What's the situation?

The IPCC concluded that Earth has warmed 1.09 degrees Celsius since the end of the 19th Century (1850-1900). It attributed 1.07 degrees of that increase to greenhouse gases produced by human activity.

Of those greenhouse gases, the most damaging rise was observed in CO₂. Concentrations of this gas in the atmosphere are higher and rising faster than at any time in the past two million years.