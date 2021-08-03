What we know about the Australian 'vaccine passport.'

Chances are you've been hearing the phrase 'vaccine passport' cropping up more as our vaccination rates finally start to (slowly) pick up.

Places like the UK and the EU are in the infancy stages of rolling out their own versions, while Israel has had one in place since March 2021.

We already know that the Federal Government plans to bring something similar in for Australia, and we're being drip fed details as they formulate how it'll work.

Here's everything we know, and everything the experts are saying.

What is a 'vaccine passport'?

You'll see the phrase 'vaccine passport' being used in the media because, frankly, it's a little more exciting than what the government is actually referring to it as: a vaccination certificate.

When you receive a COVID-19 vaccination in Australia, it's logged in your MyGov account. So we've already got the mechanics in place; those getting the jab already have a certificate. It automatically generates after you've received your second dose and are fully vaccinated.

Once you've had both doses, the certificate will automatically generate. Image: Australian Government. However, your Medicare must be linked to your MyGov before the certificate can be accessed.

As Tourism Minister Dan Tehan told Mamamia's news podcast The Quicky, "My expectation is a vaccination certificate, I think, will be a key part of Australians' ability to be able to travel. When people do travel, they will be asked by countries they're travelling too, to show proof of vaccination. So that's why having a proof of vaccination certificate will be a critical part of your ability to travel once we're able to travel freely again.