"Please, Gladys. Lock us down properly so we can get out of this faster."

Dear Gladys,

NSW Premier, please. Did we learn nothing from Victoria?

Two weeks into a lockdown, with another week now confirmed, Sydney is looking down the barrel of an explosion of cases as the virus moves from the city's east to the west.

While infections are reducing in the outbreak's original epicentre the Eastern Suburbs, there are new areas of concern. Liverpool, Fairfield and Canterbury-Bankstown have vastly different demographics, and the trajectory of this cluster is starting to look familiar.

Melbourne's 112 day lockdown was exacerbated by communities with larger households and individuals working jobs that didn't allow them to bunker inside their homes.

20 per cent of residences in Fairfield in Sydney's west are made up of five or more people compared to 3.7 per cent in the city, according to the Bureau of Statistics.

While we're dealing with less cases than Victoria did then - dozens, not hundreds - the factors at play are too similar to ignore. You just have to look at Victoria's most recent lockdown, their fourth, to see how a strict approach gets the job done. By day 14 their cases were at 91, while a more relaxed NSW is already at 357.

But instead of locking down everything in NSW, most of our retail shops are still open. People are being encouraged to 'just do the right thing and stay home'.

Most of us are, but there are plenty who are not. Close the shops, give us a five kilometre radius, hell give us a curfew if you must. Anything to stop this lockdown from dragging on longer than three weeks.

As The Project host Rachel Corbett told an all Victorian panel on Wednesday night, "I feel like we’re being treated like delicate flowers who couldn’t possibly deal with a lockdown when, in reality, we don’t want to go into a lockdown that continually gets extended because we’re hemming and hawing about where we should be."

"I think everybody understands we’re in the middle of a pandemic.

"If something is going wrong, shut us the hell down and get us back to normal as soon as you possibly can. I don’t think there’s anything unreasonable in that," she added.

The Australian Retailers Association (ARA) estimates that for every week the lockdown continues, retailers collectively lose about $1 billion in trade.