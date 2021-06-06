"I'm a doctor, and here are the 6 questions I get asked most about the COVID vaccine - answered."

Many Australians are feeling confused about whether or not to get the COVID vaccination.

While some are desperate to receive the vaccine, others remain unsure, and a small minority feel passionately against the vaccine altogether.

A hairdresser recently sparked controversy when they banned clients who had received the COVID-19 vaccine from visiting their salon. Is it meant to be so complicated?

Well, no.

COVID-19 is a real virus and it spreads rapidly with lethal implications.

The data shows that the vaccination has a reduction in the length and severity of a person being sick with COVID-19.

The vaccine is our ticket out of this pandemic and towards a travel-free, mask-free and lockdown-free life.

It is normal to have questions and even feel doubtful about getting the vaccination.

The vaccine is new, with developments occurring every day. Change is scary, especially when it comes to our health. Doing your own research and asking questions is always a good thing.

However, when we are getting our answers from non-reputable sources with blurred boundaries between what is fact, misunderstanding or simply a lie, we are leading ourselves down a very dangerous path.

As a doctor, here are some common questions and answers that I’ll be discussing with my patients:

Is the COVID-19 vaccine too new to be classified as safe?

From the start of the pandemic in 2019 scientists have been working incredibly hard to create a vaccine.

Yes, it has been a steadfast process but that’s not because the process has been rushed.

Rather, there has been unprecedented global funding, collaboration between worldwide expert researchers, scientists, manufactures and distributers and a common purpose that has enabled us to respond to this pandemic in the safest and most evidence-based way possible.

Moreover, we weren’t starting from scratch with the research and science.

Data from previous coronaviruses such as SARS and MERS in 2002 and 2012 were used in the development of our response to COVID-19.