“It’s not really about you”: I’m a nurse on the frontline. And I just want you to know this.

I just want you to know.

I just want you to know what it feels like to start work at 11:30pm.

I want you to know what it feels like to tell your kids you won’t be there in the night for a cuddle when they wake up.

I want you to know what it feels like when you’re so tired your eyes feel like they’re bleeding.

I want you know what it feels like to miss Christmas/birthdays/celebrations/events/Sunday mornings.

I want you to know what it feels like to pay for your own children to be cared for, while you care for others.

I want you to know what it feels like to come home traumatised, and covered in bodily fluids you never knew existed.

I want you to know what it feels like when your shoes get vomited and/or shat on.

I want you to know what it feels like when smells get stuck up your nose, and in your uniform.

I want you to know what it feels like to be anxiety-ridden about going to work, and to have shift-work induced insomnia.

I want you know what it feels like to not be able to go to the toilet for a whole shift, to miss your meal breaks, to work unpaid overtime most shifts.

I want you to know what it feels like to stay up all night to look after YOU, and YOUR people.

I want you to know what it’s like to be so tired you can barely walk, yet be responsible for many lives.

I want you to know how it feels when I’m running on empty and have nothing to give, but legally I’m responsible for your life.

I want you to know that my work will be scrutinised down to the finest of detail and I will be hung out to dry if I f**k up.