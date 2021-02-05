Hollywood is full of actor/singer/dancer/model combinations, commonly known as double or triple threats.

Think JLo, Jamie Foxx and pretty much every Disney star to ever exist.

Not everyone can have a successful career across multiple parts of the entertainment industry, but that doesn't stop a lot of celebrities... trying.

From the reality TV and Australian soap stars of the early 2000s, to supermodels and more 'worthy' actors, here are celebrities who gave music a go.

To, uh, limited success.

Scarlett Johansson.

Scarlett Johansson has released two studio albums, four EPs and four singles. WILD.

Neither of the albums did much critically or in sales, despite being released in 2008 and 2009 when she was already an A-lister.

David Bowie did the backing vocals for her lead single which is for sure the most impressive thing about it.

Paris Hilton.

In the 2000s, Paris Hilton was peak pop culture.

So it strangely made sense when she launched a music career in 2006 with banger first single 'Stars Are Blind'. You may laugh, but 'Stars Are Blind' is a tune. The Mamamia office listens to it ironically, but also... unironically.

Follow up single 'Nothing In This World' was also pretty good.

She later gave up singing and forged a pretty successful DJ career.

Kim Kardashian.

Kim K's single 'Jam (Turn It Up)' is probably the worst song to exist. Like, worse than Crazy Frog.

You know those Netflix Christmas movies you know are terrible, but also really endearing and enjoyable to watch? 'Jam' is not really like that, it’s mainly just terrible, but it also raised a bunch of cash for St. Jude Children’s Research Hospital in Tennessee which is nice.

Kim later said it was her biggest career regret. ¯\_(ヅ)_/¯