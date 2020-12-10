13 times movies and TV shows switched actors and expected us not to... notice.

You know when you put on a movie sequel or start a new TV season and you're like... 'who is that?'

Because they're NOT THE SAME PERSON AS BEFORE but they're acting like they are and everyone else in the film is treating them like they are and... it's very confusing.

There are many reasons why actors are replaced midway through a TV or movie series; some are a bit... dull. Scheduling conflicts, the need to age characters like in The Crown, etc. etc.

But sometimes it's a bit dramatic. Like when there are disagreements over a script, or on set blow ups.

Either way, a sneaky replacement of stars in movies and TV shows is surprisingly common. Occasionally, it's subtle enough we won't notice. But often... it's not.

Here are 12 times productions performed a wee switcheroo:

Johnny Depp in the Fantastic Beasts franchise.

Johnny Depp was asked to resign from his role as Gellert Grindelwald in the Harry Potter prequel series, after losing a libel lawsuit against UK tabloid The Sun for describing him as a "wife beater".

He has been replaced with Danish actor Mads Mikkelsen.

Lecy Goranson in Roseanne.

