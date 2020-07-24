From a 16yo on Home and Away to a star and mum-of-two: Tammin Sursok's life in the spotlight.

If you were watching Home and Away in the early '00s, you'll definitely remember Tammin Sursok.

The South-African born Australian actress landed the role of rebellious Dani Sutherland in her first-ever acting audition at just 16. She continued to appear regularly on the Australian soap for another four years, and won herself a 2001 Logie Award for her role.

But by 2004, Sursok was ready for bigger and better things.

Here's everything you need to know about Tammin Sursok's life After Home and Away

Watch Tammin Sursok playing Dani Sutherland. Post continues below.