One year on from their engagement, Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost have married in an intimate ceremony in Staten Island, New York.

The news was announced on social media by charity Meals on Wheels America.

"We’re thrilled to break the news that Scarlett Johansson and Colin Jost were married over the weekend in an intimate ceremony with their immediate family and loved ones, following COVID-19 safety precautions as directed by the CDC (Centers for Disease Control and Prevention)," the caption read on Instagram.

"Their wedding wish is to help make a difference for vulnerable older adults during this difficult time by supporting @mealsonwheelsamerica. Please consider donating to celebrate the happy couple by clicking the link in our bio."

The couple first met on the set of Saturday Night Live in 2010, where Jost works as a writer.

"It was some dumb parody that he had written, and he was in there partly directing this segment we had to do," the 35-year-old actress told The Hollywood Reporter.

"That’s my first memory of him. He seemed very confident at the time. I don’t know if he felt that way, but in that environment, if you’re not confident as a writer, your stuff just never gets produced."