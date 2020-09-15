"I helped create a monster." The 6 things we learnt from Paris Hilton’s new documentary.

Content warning: This post deals with abuse and may be triggering to some readers.

For the past two decades, Paris Hilton has been playing a character.

The Hilton Hotel heiress, who is often regarded as the original influencer, became 'famous for being famous' by using what she now refers to as her on-screen "rich, dumb blonde" act.

Now, amid the release of her new YouTube documentary, This Is Paris, the media personality is pulling back the curtain on her real persona and the struggles she has faced during her time in the spotlight.

Watch the trailer for Paris Hilton's new documentary, This Is Paris, below. Post continues after podcast.



Video via YouTube.

"I'm so used to like, playing a character that it's hard for me be normal," the 39-year-old shared in the documentary's trailer.

"Everything I’ve ever done before was more of me just playing that character again. But with this I really just wanted to pull the curtain back and show my real life and talk about things that were very hard to talk about and things that I've experienced in life that I’ve never talked about before."

Since the documentary was released, Paris has shared that she now 'feels free' after opening up about her life.

Amid the release of This Is Paris, here are six things we learnt about the model, DJ and entrepreneur.

Alleged abuse as a teenager.

As a teenager, Paris' family moved to New York City.

Although her parents, Kathy and Rick Hilton, were notoriously strict, Paris soon became involved in the NYC party scene.

"I think I just got addicted to the nightlife," she explained. "I felt accepted. I just felt like the queen of the night. That's where I really became Paris."

Over the years, Paris was sent to a number of different programs and 'emotional growth schools' for 'troubled teens'.