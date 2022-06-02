A fake divorce and a second baby on the way: Inside Spencer Pratt and Heidi Montag's marriage.

When we watched Heidi Montag and Spencer Pratt (fake) elope to Mexico in The Hills season four, precisely no one believed it would last.

It was the first of a few manufactured engagements and weddings for the pair.

But then came the big church wedding in season five and well… nearly 14 years later, Speidi are still going strong.

Spencer and Heidi appear in The Hills: New Beginnings.



Video by MTV

However, it hasn’t exactly been smooth sailing.

When the couple first got together in 2007, it came at a huge cost to Heidi. She lost her best friend Lauren Conrad, who disapproved of their relationship (even before Spencer created a fake rumour about an LC sex tape) and her choices put a strain on her family relationships too.

After leaving The Hills, Spencer, now 38, and Heidi, 35, worked Kris Jenner-hard to remain in the public eye.