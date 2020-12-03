A definitive ranking of Netflix's Christmas movies from bad to... so bad they're good.

If there’s one thing we are passionate about, it’s terrible yet amazing Netflix movies.
Especially those that are released at this time of year, to get us in the Christmas spirit. Sure, we spend most of our time pointing out (many) plot holes and demanding answers to our questions, but we also appreciate the immense joy that comes from watching Vanessa Hudgens interact with another Vanessa Hudgens.
Netflix Christmas movies have become one of our favourite parts of the festive season. But while none are going to get an Oscar (or even like, a Teen Choice Award), not all Netflix Christmas originals are equal: Some are just fine, some are really not good, and some are so bad they instantly became our favourites.
Watch: The trailer for Netflix's Holidate. Post continues below.
Here’s a definitive ranking of the Christmas movies currently available on the streaming service:
18. Jingle Jangle: A Christmas Journey.
Jingle Jangle is not exactly a classic, but it's genuinely quite good. Naturally, this means it is last on the list. I'm looking for bad good, ya know?