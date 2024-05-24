'I joined private celebrity dating app Raya. These are the 12 famous faces I spotted.'

If someone knows you're on celebrity dating app Raya, chances are their first question is — which celebs have you seen on there?! I know that was the first thing out of my mouth years ago when a friend in LA shared he was on it way before it was available in Oz.

If you haven't heard of Raya, it is a private membership-based dating app described as "an exclusive platform for people in creative industries". Not just anyone can join and there is an application process that now includes referrals from other members.

Back during lockdown, I decided to try my luck on the app. Not that I expected to be approved or if approved that Ben Affleck (a former Raya user) would be in my 5km radius and want to share my bubble, but a girl can dream.

I put in my application and waited, and waited, waited some more and eventually forgot I had even applied and then last year, I received a notification that my membership had been approved.

I can only imagine they were having a Black Friday Sale on or that an intern had pressed 'accept' by accident. Whatever the reason I was in, I had the triple-A pass and could get into the roped-off section. Let's go!

Like all dating apps, you have to upload a selection of your best pics (I've never been so grateful for the professional Stellar Mag shots I could upload), link your Insta account, write a short bio and connect a song that sums you up — I went big with Journey's 'Don't Stop Believin'. But something tells me you don't want to know what song I picked for my profile and that you might be more interested in who I’ve spotted over the last year…