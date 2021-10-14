"My kids won't see a penny." Why these celebrities aren’t leaving money to their children.

No trust fund kids here.

Given the sheer amount of wealth celebrities have, it’s surprising that some are choosing not to share a single penny with their children.

As the one and only Hugh Grant says: “I see nothing but f**kups among my trust fund friends. There are few things in life I believe in 100 per cent, but one is not giving your children money.”

He’s not alone in that thought.

Watch: The five money lessons your parents told you, that you should probably forget…



Read on to discover why these celebs are giving away their kid’s inheritance or spending it on themselves.

Nigella Lawson

How to butter bread? Ask Nigella.

How to pronounce microwave? Ask Nigella.

Wondering whether you should leave money to your kids? Also, ask Nigella.

I can’t believe I am tweeting this.



Aussies have an undeniable love affair with the British cook, best known for her passionate take on describing food, her award-winning cookbooks and for being a domestic goddess.