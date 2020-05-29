Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis are one of Hollywood’s most notoriously private couples.

The actors have been married going on five years and have two young children together. Yet, they’re rarely photographed together and definitely aren’t sharing TikTok dance videos on Instagram like other famous parents in isolation.

(Kunis doesn’t even have an Instagram account.)

That said, their relationship story reads like a plot line straight from a movie. Specifically, their movies No Strings Attached and Friends With Benefits.

From meeting as teenagers and having their first kiss televised, to the relationship breakups that led them to each other, keep scrolling for a deep dive into Ashton Kutcher and Mila Kunis’ ultra private relationship.

Ashton Kutcher, Mila Kunis and That 70s Show.

Like most celebrity couples, Kutcher and Kunis (which sounds like it should be the name of their own show) met at work on the 1998 TV series That 70s Show.

Their characters Jackie Burkhart and Michael Kelso were an on-screen couple – as Kutcher said in a 2017 interview on The Howard Stern Show, their “first kiss was memorialised on a TV show.” (You can watch the very scene below.)

Both have always said there was nothing going on between them while they were working together.

“I say this not as a joke, but [he] literally did my chemistry homework. I thought he was fine, he was a nice guy, we worked together and sometimes he’d drop off at home,” Kunis, 36, told NBC’s Sunday Sitdown With Willie Geist in 2018.

“It wasn’t until years later at an awards show I saw him again. He just turned around and it was literally like if we were in a movie, the music would’ve started playing and the violins would’ve gone. I think for the first time ever he took my breath away — I was like f*ck, he’s good-looking.”

Kutcher, 42, added, “We’ve known each other for 20 years. I was 19, she was like 14. I did her chemistry homework for her. I think I was her first kiss, like, on the show.”