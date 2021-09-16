"Get the tissues out." Rebecca Gibney on what we can expect from Back to the Rafters.

For years, Rebecca Gibney has been a familiar face on Australian screens.

In recent decades, the 56-year-old actor has made a name for herself in TV shows including Flying Doctors, Wanted, and Halifax F.P.

But more than anything, Australians remember Rebecca Gibney as Julie Rafter, the suburban matriarch of one of Australia's favourite TV families in Channel Seven's Packed to the Rafters.

Watch the trailer for Amazon Prime Video's Back to the Rafters below. Post continues after video.



Video via Amazon Prime Video.

"I remember going away in the middle of season four or five. We went on a family vacation on a cruise," Gibney told Mamamia.

"At one of the stop offs, a couple hundred Australian salesmen boarded with their wives. Every corner I turned, it was like, 'G'day, Jules!' I couldn’t escape it," she laughed.

"When the show was at its peak, I wasn’t Rebecca, I was Julie. And to this day, I still get called Julie."

Now, eight years later, Julie Rafter and the Rafter family are officially coming back to our screens.

After appearing on Channel Seven from 2008 to 2013, the new reboot, titled Back to the Rafters, will premiere on Amazon Prime Video on September 17.

For Gibney and the rest of the cast, Back to the Rafters was the first time in years that they had all been together in one place.

"When all of us came together for a read through [of the script], that was the first time that a few of us had seen each other for a while. And honestly, within probably 10 minutes, it was like yesterday. It was like we’d never been apart," Gibney recalled.

"We formed such a close bond being that family for such a long time. And also navigating when the fame first hit. [The show] was massive straight away. Hugh Sheridan and Jessica Marais had just come out of drama school and it was just such a big shock [for them] to go from anonymity to household names."