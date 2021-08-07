We need to talk about how little celebrities are... bathing.

There must be something in the water in Hollywood.

In the past three weeks alone, five very famous celebrities have announced they don't find bathing essential. And we're... confused.

It all started with Mila Kunis and Ashton Kutcher discussing their shower routine on Dax Shepard and Monica Padman's podcast, Armchair Expert.

"I wash my armpits and my crotch daily, and nothing else ever," Kutcher said. "I got a bar of Lever 2000 that delivers every time. Nothing else."

"I do have a tendency to throw some water on my face after a workout to get all the salts out," Kutcher added.

While Kunis said: "I do wash my face twice a day."

The couple added that they don't wash their kids - Wyatt, six, and Dimitri, four - daily.

Kunis shared she "wasn’t that parent that bathed my newborns ever", while Kutcher said: "Now, here's the thing: If you can see the dirt on them, clean them. Otherwise, there's no point."

Riiiight.