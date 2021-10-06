Jason Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf and 24 other celebrity kids who look exactly like their famous parents.

It never ceases to amaze us when celebrity kids look just like their famous parents.
From Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, there’s no denying that some celebrities and their children are basically straight up doppelgängers.
Earlier last year, Paul Rudd had a father-son twinning moment with his son Jack at the Super Bowl.
At just 14 years old, Jack is already growing up to look just like his superhero dad, right down to his signature smirk.
Is there anything cuter than celebrity dads and their daughters? Post continues after video.
Here's 21 more celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.
Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa
Jason brought along his two kids as plus-ones to the No Time to Die premiere in London. His 14-year-old daughter Lola and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf are spitting images of their famous dad, but social media was ablaze over the cheeky grin Jason shares with his youngest child.
Blue Ivy looks way more like Jay Z than Beyonce, and as has already been said , most of these kids don't look that much like their mums. Also, did we really need to recycle this article for the third time in four months?
Is this article sponsored by Specsavers? Willow Smith is an absolute dead-ringer for her dad Will. She and Jada are both wearing dresses but that's where any resemblance ends. In fact most of these girls are more a mix of both parents (with the possible exception of Miley Cyrus who I'll grant you really does bear an uncanny resemblance to her mum)