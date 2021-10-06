Jason Momoa's son Nakoa-Wolf and 24 other celebrity kids who look exactly like their famous parents.

It never ceases to amaze us when celebrity kids look just like their famous parents.

From Reese Witherspoon and Ava Phillippe to Cindy Crawford and Kaia Gerber, there’s no denying that some celebrities and their children are basically straight up doppelgängers.

Earlier last year, Paul Rudd had a father-son twinning moment with his son Jack at the Super Bowl.

At just 14 years old, Jack is already growing up to look just like his superhero dad, right down to his signature smirk.

Is there anything cuter than celebrity dads and their daughters?





Here's 21 more celebrities whose kids look exactly like them.

Jason Momoa and Nakoa-Wolf Manakauapo Namakaeha Momoa

Jason brought along his two kids as plus-ones to the No Time to Die premiere in London. His 14-year-old daughter Lola and 12-year-old son Nakoa-Wolf are spitting images of their famous dad, but social media was ablaze over the cheeky grin Jason shares with his youngest child.