Gordon Ramsay's daughter and Patrick from Offspring: Everyone going on Celebrity MasterChef.

Get excited because Celebrity MasterChef is back to remind us that celebrities are not only more talented than us but also have much better cooking skills. Yay.

The upcoming series, which was first announced last month, will see 10 celebs put their cooking skills to the test and battle it out for the MasterChef title.

Channel 10 gave us our first glimpse at the cast earlier today, and you'll no doubt recognise a bunch of familiar faces. (Namely beloved TV personalities Rebecca Gibney and Patrick from Offspring!)

Ahead of the season, here's everything we know about Celebrity MasterChef Australia 2021.

When does Celebrity MasterChef start?

Great question. And we wish we had the answer.

At this stage, all we know is that the show is apparently going to kick off sometime this year. But we'll be sure to update you as soon as Channel 10 release more information.

Who are the contestants on Celebrity MasterChef?

Matt Le Nevez

Stay calm people but Patrick Reid is back.

After his very tragic death on Offspring (which precisely none of us have have got over BTW), we're very excited to see the 42-year-old actor compete in the MasterChef kitchen.

RIP. Image: Channel 10.