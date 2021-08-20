Where are they now? The complex lives of the That 70s Show cast.

That '70s Show cast members all got their big breaks on the beloved late '90s sitcom, but after the show wrapped their lives all went in very different directions.

Except for the two who got married, of course.

From starring on hit Netflix dramas to raising gaggles of kids, here’s where the cast of That '70s Show are now.

Topher Grace

Image: Getty.

Topher Grace played the central character of smart-aleck teenager Eric Forman on That '70s Show, from season one right through until season seven. Much to the relief of fans of the series, Grace made a brief guest appearance in the final episode of the show to round out his character's story

After leaving That '70s Show, Grace focused on his movie career. He played Venom in Sam Raimi’s Spider-Man 3, and starred in Christopher Nolan’s hit Interstellar in 2014 and his most recent break-out role was in Spike Lee’s BlacKkKlansman in 2018. In 2021 he is currently starring in comedy series Home Economics.

On a personal level, Grace married actress Ashley Hinshaw in 2016 and the couple welcomed their daughter, Mabel Jane Grace, in November 2017. They had a second child in 2020.

Lisa Robin Kelly

Image: Getty.