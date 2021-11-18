5 of the absolute best dupes for the cult La Mer cream, ranked.

If you're a lady with skin on your face, you'll know that when it comes to creams, the most luxurious you can buy is La Mer Crème de la Mer. It's a cult product. The bee's knees of swanky moisturisers.
But! You literally have to sell your first child to buy a pot of the stuff. It's pricey AF.
The good news? It IS possible to reap similar benefits, without taking out a loan.
And while some will argue that spending on your skin is always a smart investment, we did some very important research to find some stellar alternatives that have similar formulations - but cost a whole lot less.
Before we get into it, though, let's take a wee look at why La Mer Crème de la Mer is one of the most raved about options in the first place. Shall we?