"Converted!" 3 women with dry, sensitive skin try the chemist skincare range experts love.

When cult skincare brand CeraVe arrived in Australia last year, many of us beauty lovers were very excited.

Look, we practically wet our pants because finally, we too could experience first hand the affordable chemist skincare brand dermatologists rave about.

CeraVe launched in the US way back in 2005 and was developed with dermatologists because many skin experts were having trouble finding skincare options for those of us with dry, sensitive skin, mild eczema-prone skin, acne – all the fun things.

Whether you’re acquainted with one or all of these skin issues, the thing they mostly have in common is they’re caused by a compromised skin barrier. Think of your skin barrier as a pool cover for your face.

Its job is to keep all the good things (like hydration and water) in, and the bad things (irritants and pollution) out. But leave your pool without the cover or one with holes in it for too long and soon, the water level drops and the water you’re swimming in may not be as clear. Same goes for your skin.

The experts behind CeraVe realised that a key ingredient was needed and that’s ceramides, lipid molecules that form the skin barrier and help it to serve its purpose. So, they formulated a range with three essential ceramides through their patented MultiVesicular Emulsion (MVE®) technology to keep skin hydrated for 24 hours. And the rest is history.

After gaining cult status in the US, CeraVe hit Chemist Warehouse shelves in 2019 with a Hydrating Cleanser (236ml for $12.99), Foaming Cleanser (236ml for $14.99), PM Facial Moisturising Lotion (52ml for $21.90) and Eye Repair Cream (14ml for $18.99), among others, to help our dry faces and bodies.